FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Prothena Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of PRTA opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prothena by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 22.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

