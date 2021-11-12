Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

