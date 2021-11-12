Colliers Securities Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

