FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MTX stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

