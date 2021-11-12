United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

United Internet stock opened at €34.45 ($40.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

