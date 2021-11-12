United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

United Internet stock opened at €34.45 ($40.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

