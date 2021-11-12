Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.54. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 224,614 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth $70,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

