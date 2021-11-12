Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.54. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 224,614 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DYNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

