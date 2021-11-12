ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$9.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TOT stock opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.48 million and a PE ratio of -20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at C$731,072.08. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 858,350 shares of company stock worth $3,865,894.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

