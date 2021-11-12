Acumen Capital Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Acumen Capital to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.46.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.29 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.95 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

