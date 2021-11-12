TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.33 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.83. The stock has a market cap of C$39.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.06%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.