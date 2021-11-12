TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bankshares currently has C$65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$66.00.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.47.

TC Energy stock opened at C$62.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.12. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$51.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

