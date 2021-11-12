Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.93 on Friday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

