Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

RUS stock opened at C$35.55 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$19.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,878,624. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Insiders sold a total of 45,258 shares of company stock worth $1,629,277 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

