Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of PVG opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -100.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

