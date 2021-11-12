MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.03.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.64.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.