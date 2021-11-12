ATB Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KXS. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,907.62. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$210.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$195.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

