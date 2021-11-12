Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

Shares of RY opened at C$133.22 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$99.22 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$129.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.88. The stock has a market cap of C$189.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$522,507.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

