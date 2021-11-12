Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

