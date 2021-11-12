Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($9.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($9.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($10.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($11.37) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

ARNA opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

