Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $122.35

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.37.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

