Brokers Set Expectations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.23% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

