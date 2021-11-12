Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Hold

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

BTEGF stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

