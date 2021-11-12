Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

