Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $695.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

