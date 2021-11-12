BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBIO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

