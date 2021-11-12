Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $47.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.50% from the company’s previous close.

RPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $993.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

