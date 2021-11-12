Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $65.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.07 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $251.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.86 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA opened at $179.65 on Friday. Heska has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.58 and a beta of 1.55.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.