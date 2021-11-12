Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.83

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.83 and traded as high as C$164.68. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$163.43, with a volume of 683,490 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$115.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

