Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.41. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 89,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.55 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

