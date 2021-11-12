National Bankshares Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$67.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.08.

TSE HDI opened at C$48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

