IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

IntriCon stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a P/E ratio of 155.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in IntriCon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 532,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IntriCon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 372,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.