Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to “Strong-Buy”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

