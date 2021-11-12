Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $339.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $296.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

