Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:EVH opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

