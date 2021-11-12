Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

