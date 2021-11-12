FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.35). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

