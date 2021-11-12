Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.24. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

