Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.