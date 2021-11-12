Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of -1.25. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.