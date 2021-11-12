Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.69 and its 200 day moving average is €80.97.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

