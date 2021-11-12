Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.69 and its 200 day moving average is €80.97.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.