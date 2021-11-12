FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

