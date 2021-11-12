Comparing Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A -38.11% -35.83% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -57.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI $1.49 million 525.49 -$34.72 million ($0.42) -51.62 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 168.27 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.63

Renalytix AI has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renalytix AI and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.80%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

