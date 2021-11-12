Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $12.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $46.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.32 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

