Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.19.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.