Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

