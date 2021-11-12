Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €33.36 ($39.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.23 and a 200-day moving average of €27.84. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 1-year high of €34.86 ($41.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.