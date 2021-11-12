Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 1-year low of $79.56 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,263 shares of company stock worth $25,897,191. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

