Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €114.00 ($134.12) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.97 ($102.32).

ETR:SAX opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

