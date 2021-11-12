23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 13.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as 13.15 and last traded at 13.04. Approximately 14,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,415,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.52.

The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ME. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 9.62.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

