Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Holley traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 5550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at $660,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

