DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has an in-line rating on the stock. DermTech traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 6,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 982,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

